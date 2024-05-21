US imposes sanctions on ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 06:00 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 06:17 am

US imposes sanctions on ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed

The sanctions also apply to his immediate family members

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 06:00 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 06:17 am
Former Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed. Picture: Collected
Former Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed. Picture: Collected

The United States has imposed sanctions on former army chief Aziz Ahmed over corruption allegations.

A statement published on the US State Department website on Monday midnight (Bangladesh time) announced the ineligibility of Aziz Ahmed and his family members from entering the United States.

"Aziz Ahmed engaged in significant corruption by interfering in public processes while helping his brother evade accountability for criminal activity in Bangladesh," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.  

As per the statement, Aziz also worked closely with his brother to ensure the improper awarding of military contracts and accepted bribes in exchange for government appointments for his personal benefit.

"His actions have contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh's democratic institutions and the public's faith in public institutions and processes," the statement read. 

This move reaffirms the US commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and rule of law in Bangladesh, added the statement.
 

