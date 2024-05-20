Cox’s Bazar 60MW wind power plant: Making use of a nature’s gift

The country’s first wind power plant is now fully operational, marking a significant milestone in Bangladesh’s pursuit of renewable energy. Situated at Khurushkul in Cox’s Bazar, the wind-based plant began commercial production on 8 March. This photo was taken recently. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

While solar plants require an average 3 acres of land to generate 1 megawatt of electricity, Cox's Bazar wind power plant has turned out to be a game changer for Bangladesh – a densely-populated country with limited availability of land – by producing a remarkable 60MW using just 7.5 acres.

"The full-scale wind power plant presents significant prospects for Bangladesh in expanding its renewable energy capacity to fight against climate change, M Zakir Hossain Khan, a climate and renewable energy finance expert, told The Business Standard.

He also said, "Natural calamities can be a challenge for such a plant and we need to protect it by taking proper steps and making it more sustainable."

Situated at Khurushkul near Cox's Bazar beach, the country's maiden wind-based plant went into commercial production on 8 March this year, Mukit Alam Khan, manager (project and planning) of the plant, told TBS.

The project received investments from Chinese State Power Investment Corporation and Wuling Power Corporation, totalling $116.51 million, which is comparatively cheaper infrastructure construction cost than solar-based ones, he said.

Equipped with 22 wind turbines sourced from China's Envision-Energy, each generating 3MW of electricity atop 110-metre tall towers, the plant promises a substantial energy output, said the plant manager.

Under an agreement, the Bangladesh Power Development Board will purchase electricity from the plant at a rate of 12 US cents per unit (1 kilowatt-hour) for 18 years starting from the commercial operation date, he said. The pricing structure ensures both stability and affordability for consumers, said Mukit Alam.

A wind speed of at least 3 metres per second is necessary for power generation from such a plant, he said. The turbine can achieve its full capacity at a wind speed of approximately 9 metres per second or higher.

At the project site, the average wind speed is about 5.5 metres per second, which slightly decreases in winter, he said.

Mukit said Bangladesh holds significant potential for constructing new wind power plants in various areas, particularly along the coastal belts where wind speeds are higher.

He said they estimate an annual power generation of 145.70 million kWh from the plant.

Expansion plan

Power China, the company behind the launching of the 60MW wind power plant, is embarking on a significant expansion, aiming to construct two additional plants near the existing facility in Cox's Bazar, said Mukit. "This expansion, totalling a combined capacity of 260MW, underscores the nation's growing commitment to renewable energy," he said.

During a recent visit to the project site, Han Kun, deputy country manager of Power China in Bangladesh, told TBS that a 60MW plant is slated for construction north of the existing facility, with a larger 200MW plant to follow further.

Environment-friendly plant

"Due to this project, coal consumption in Bangladesh will be reduced by 44,000 tonnes and carbon-dioxide emission will be down by over 1.08 lakh tonnes per year. Also, it will meet the electricity needs of 1 lakh families," Tian Ye, project director of the plant, told TBS.

Besides, more than 1,500 jobs have been created during the construction of this power plant, he said.

Apart from power generation, the project will help mitigate the effects of climate change, improve air quality and reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuels, Ye said.

Renewable energy can meet growing power demand

The US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) is advocating for an immediate overhaul of Bangladesh's power sector development, emphasising the need for greater integration of renewable energy sources to bolster the nation's energy security.

"Bangladesh should strive for renewables to constitute 40% of its total power generation capacity by 2041 – a target already established by the government," Shafiqul Alam, lead energy analyst of the IEEFA, told TBS.

Shafiqul highlighted the evolution of perceptions regarding wind energy utilisation in Bangladesh. "Initially, concerns arose regarding the adequacy of wind speeds. However, subsequent studies have affirmed the feasibility of harnessing wind energy along the coastal belt of Bangladesh."

According to a study titled "Assessing the Wind Energy Potential in Bangladesh: Enabling Wind Energy Development with Data Products," conducted by the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory in 2018, Bangladesh possesses a significant wind energy potential of at least 30,000MW.

The study, funded by USAID, revealed that areas with wind speeds ranging from 5.75 to 7.75 metres per second cover over 20,000 square kilometres of land, indicating substantial wind resources.

Furthermore, the study identified nine locations across the country with average wind speeds of 5 to 6 metres per second at heights exceeding 60 to 80 metres above ground level.