Chattogram to construct its first underpass costing Tk12 crore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 05:49 pm

Photo: Screenshot from google map
Photo: Screenshot from google map

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has announced plans to construct the city's first underpass at Bahaddarhat intersection at an estimated cost of Tk12 crore. 

Following six months of feasibility studies, the CCC has finalised the design and issued a call for tenders.

According to the CCC, the Bahaddarhat intersection is one of the port city's busiest areas, with over a thousand pedestrians crossing hourly and heavy vehicular traffic from multiple connecting roads, making it a hazardous crossing point.

"Bahaddarhat is a crucial intersection with significant pedestrian traffic. Ensuring safe road crossings to reduce accident risks is vital. The underpass will provide a safer, more convenient way for people to cross the road", said Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.

Initially, the CCC considered a footover bridge there, but the low height of the existing flyover led to the decision to build an underpass instead.

The underpass will have two entry points: one in front of the Bahaddarhat Police Box and another on the northern side of Arakan Road. The structure will measure 41.2 metres in length, 10 metres in width, and 4 metres in height, with two staircases and two escalators at each entry point. 

Additionally, 20 shops will be constructed along the sides, with each shop occupying 2.75 metres, and a 4.5 metre-wide pedestrian walkway in the centre. 

Canopy-shaped entrances will prevent waterlogging, and two pumps will handle drainage. The underpass will also feature adequate lighting and several exhaust fans. The tender for the project was issued on 28 April, with a submission deadline of 27 May.

