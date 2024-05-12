Crisis only increased after election: Fakhrul

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 04:56 pm

He said this government has no accountability and no mandate

A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS
A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS

The government thought the crisis would come to an end after the elections, but it only increased, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (12 May).

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, he said before the election, BNP leaders and activists were arbitrarily handed jail sentences.

Many were still in prison and such sentencing was still going on, he added. 

Fakhrul said police arrested more than 2,000 party activists as their main purpose was to eliminate the opposition.

"The court is the last hope of people, but no one can find remedy there either," he said. 

He also said the quality of imported goods should be checked at the time of entry into the country. 

"This government has no accountability and no mandate. They are arrogant and think they have no need for the people," he said. 

In response to a journalist's question, Fakhrul said the government had turned Bangladesh into a failed state by design. 

"A state becomes a failed state when the economy is broken and the political environment is destroyed. No jobs come without bribes. That, too, is not possible without the ruling party," he said.

