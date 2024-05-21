Green chilli prices hiked by Tk100 in two weeks

Visiting a few markets in the capital’s Rampura, Badda, and Shegunbagicha on Tuesday (21 May), the Business Standard found that green chilli was being sold at Tk 200-220 per kilogram. Photo: TBS

Green chilli prices hiked by Tk100 in Dhaka markets over a span of just two weeks.

Visiting a few markets in the capital's Rampura, Badda, and Shegunbagicha on Tuesday (21 May), the Business Standard found that green chilli was being sold at Tk 200-220 per kilogram.

According to traders, the retail price was around Tk80-120 per kg even two weeks ago.

They claim that reduced production of green chilli has caused the prices to go up.

Shafiq, a vegetable seller in Shegunbagicha, said, "Even 10-12 days ago, we sold green chilli for Tk100-120 per kg, which is now being sold for Tk200. This is because the wholesale price of chilli has increased."

According to wholesalers, there is a shortage in the supply of green chilli every year due to heat wave and rainfall which affects production, thus causing the supply to fall.