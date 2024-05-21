Green chilli prices hiked by Tk100 in two weeks
According to wholesalers, there is a shortage in the supply of green chilli every year due to heat wave and rainfall which affects production, thus causing the supply to fall
Green chilli prices hiked by Tk100 in Dhaka markets over a span of just two weeks.
Visiting a few markets in the capital's Rampura, Badda, and Shegunbagicha on Tuesday (21 May), the Business Standard found that green chilli was being sold at Tk 200-220 per kilogram.
According to traders, the retail price was around Tk80-120 per kg even two weeks ago.
They claim that reduced production of green chilli has caused the prices to go up.
Shafiq, a vegetable seller in Shegunbagicha, said, "Even 10-12 days ago, we sold green chilli for Tk100-120 per kg, which is now being sold for Tk200. This is because the wholesale price of chilli has increased."
