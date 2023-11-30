No indication of meaningful participation in the upcoming national elections: TIB

Politics

30 November, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 02:53 pm

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed concern, stating that there is no indication of meaningful participation in the upcoming national parliamentary elections.

Due to the escalating political violence during election schedule announcement, it is believed that a participatory election cannot be achieved this time, said TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman during the "Democracy, good governance, political commitment of good governance practices: TIB's recommendations" press conference held at the Dhanmondi office on Thursday (30 November).

"We have already expressed our concern regarding this. The government may be formed through an election, but it will not be one where people's right to vote is ensured," he added.

According to reports, the think tank's research office Kawshar Ahmed presented 76 separate recommendations in nine categories including parliament, judiciary, and some other sectors.

Along with implementing "No Vote" in local and national polls, it was also recommended that after being elected the prime ministers should resign from their political post to ensure the principle of all parties' government.

On 15 November, the Election Commission declared that the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election is scheduled for 7 January.

The ruling Awami League expressed satisfaction with the EC announcement, asserting its alignment with the constitution and the subsequent adherence to the election timeline.

In contrast, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi dismissed the election schedule, cautioning that the nation was now moving towards an "unavoidable conflict."

