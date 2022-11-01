Govt to support Election Commission in holding fair election: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday said the government will provide all necessary support to the Election Commission (EC) in holding a free and fair election.

"I have clearly said that the Bangladesh government enacted a law for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners. The responsibility of the Election Commission is to conduct fair elections and the government will provide all necessary assistance," he said.

The minister said this replying to questions from journalists after a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls.

The envoy paid a call on the minister at the Secretariat today.

The Hasina-led government is committed to holding fair elections, Anisul added.

The law minister said he told the Canadian envoy that it is up to the EC whether it will allow observers in the next national election.

During the visit, Nicholls wanted to know whether they can send observers to oversee the next election,

They also discussed the Digital Security Act and the Data Protection Act. "They did not say anything about the Digital Security Act. I informed them about it as this issue is being widely discussed," said the minister.

Regarding the proposed Data Protection Act, the minister said already a meeting was held with the stakeholders. There will be two to three more meetings. "It will not be for data control, it will be for protection."

During the visit they discussed 50 years of friendship between the two nations, areas of mutual cooperation, importance of freedom of expression in democratic societies.