Polls in 152 upazila councils to take place 8 May

TBS Report
21 March, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 01:54 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Election Commission (EC) has unveiled the schedule for the upcoming upazila council elections, with 152 upazilas set to vote on 8 May.

"Among the 152 upazilas, voting will take place using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in 22 upazilas of nine districts," said Additional Secretary of EC Ashok Kumar Debnath while announcing the details at the end of the meeting held at the EC building today (21 March).

According to the announced schedule, nomination papers for the upazila council election in the first phase can be submitted until 15 April.

Verification and selection of nomination papers will take place on 17 April and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is 22 April. 

Symbol allocation is scheduled for 23 April.

Ashok Kumar Debnath said voting in the second phase will be on 23 May, the third phase on 29 May, and the fourth phase on 5 June.

"According to the amended election rules and code of conduct, there is no need for independent candidates to provide a list of supporters; candidates will be allowed to print colourful posters," he said.

The candidates will also have adequate time for campaigning. 

The amount of security deposit has increased this time, the EC official added.

Earlier on 20 March, the EC issued a notification increasing security deposits by 10 times to Tk1 lakh for the chairman post aspirants, and 15 times to Tk75,000 for vice chairman post aspirants in the upazila parishad elections.
 

