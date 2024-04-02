Will try to improve standard set at last national elections: EC Rashida Sultana

File photo of Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana at her Agargaon office in the capital

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana on Tuesday (2 April) said they do not want to stop at the standard set for national elections during the last election but aim to elevate it further.

She said this as the chief guest during a discussion held with election officials regarding the 6th Upazila Parishad General Election 2024 at Rajshahi Zilla Shilpakala Academy.

She said, "All the elections that will be held in the country through this election commission will be free and fair. And the voters can exercise their right to vote and vote for their preferred candidate."

"This important work cannot be done by the Election Commission alone. The main task of the Election Commission is to bring all the forces together to make the election successful," she added.

She also said such a grand task is not possible to accomplish without coordination.

She further added the commission is working to hold elections in a free, fair and festive atmosphere.