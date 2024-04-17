3rd phase election to 112 upazilas 29 May

Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission on Wednesday (17 April) announced the schedule for 3rd phase upazila election to hold the polls in 112 upazila parishads on 29 May.

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam declared the schedule after an EC meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.

As per the schedule, the deadline for submission of nomination papers is 2 May, while the date for scrutinizing the nomination papers is 5 May and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 12 May.

Besides, aspirants can file appeals against the decisions of returning officers over acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on 6-8 May. The appeals will be disposed of on 9-11 May.

The symbols will be allotted to candidates on 13 May.

In 21 upazilas out of 112, the balloting will be cast through electronic voting machines (EVM) instead of traditional ballot papers in the third phase election.

This time, the EC is holding the sixth countrywide upazila election in four phases. Now the polls will be conducted to more than 450 upazilas out of 495 throughout the country.

The commission earlier announced the first two-phase election scheduled to hold the balloting in 150 upazilas on 8 May and 161 upazilas on 21 May.

In the first phase election, the deadline for submission of nomination papers expired on Monday last and a total of 1,891 aspirants – for one chairman post and two vice chairman posts in each body — submitted nomination papers in 150 upazilas.

