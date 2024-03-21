Draft of law on AI and its use to be formulated by September: Law minister

A new law regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be drafted by next September, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said today (21 March).

"We think that Bangladesh should formulate a law regarding the way artificial intelligence or AI is changing the world. This matter should be thought of here in Bangladesh as it is being thought of all over the world," he said while talking to journalists after a meeting on AI law at the Secretariat.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak was also present at the meeting.

"Experience and knowledge are needed to make laws. That is why we sat today to think about it," he said.

The minister said, "Today, we have decided to draft this law and it will be prepared by next September. We have discussed the outline of what will be included in that draft, and we will proceed accordingly."

The discussion has started and it will continue, he added.

Regarding the outline, the law minister said, "We don't want to disclose that at the moment as it is changeable. We are taking this time to observe the matter and gather experience from others."

Asked about the outcome of this law, Anisul said, "This is also a question for us as we are yet to know how much control we have. But it will be for human rights protection and the benefit of people."

At the meeting, State Minister Palak said a very timely decision has been taken by the law minister.

He said, "Last February, he gave me guidance on what we think about artificial intelligence and how ready we are to legislate. After that, we discussed with the information technology advisor and those who have studied artificial intelligence.

"Later, we came to the conclusion that if we want to make a smart Bangladesh, smart governance, and smart economy by 2041, we cannot bypass artificial intelligence."

