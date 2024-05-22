Govt doesn’t care about sanctions imposed by supporters of genocide: Quader

He said Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not the person who will spare offenders

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected

The government does not care about the sanctions imposed by the supporters of genocide, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (22 May).

"The government does not have any headache over sanctions of those who have been giving support to genocide and the killing of children in Palestine day after day," he told a meeting this afternoon.

The AL's Culture Affairs Sub-Committee arranged the meeting at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office.

The meeting was arranged to decide its action plan in observing the 75th founding anniversary of the Awami League to be observed on 23 June.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said Israel has so far killed 35,000 innocent Palestinian people indiscriminately, while they are carrying out the killing avoiding the United Nations Security Council's Resolution, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

US slaps travel ban on ex army chief Gen Aziz, family for 'significant corruption'

"When the students of the United States (US) staged protest against it, police of that country carried out attack on them. The female students were taken away with ropes tied behind their hands. Human rights are being violated there. They (US) support Israel and Netanyahu. If this is their democracy and human rights, we have no headache with their visa policy or sanctions," he said.

Replying to a question about the US sanction on Bangladesh's former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed, Quader said the army has its own rules and regulations, and Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not the person who will spare anyone if she/he is offenders.

Criticising BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for his statement over the killing of Anwarul Azim, MP, the AL general secretary said BNP leader Salahuddin's life remains safe in friendly-country India.

Quader urged Mirza Fakhrul not to play blame game of politics about the friendly country.

Chaired by AL Advisory Council Member Ataur Rahman, the meeting was attended, among others, by former state minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid and Ferdous Ahmed, MP.

