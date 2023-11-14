With eyes on election, AL asks grassroots to occupy streets

The ruling Awami League will take a tougher stance to control any unstable situation after the announcement of the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election.

The party is also determined to hold on to the field to win the election.

In this regard, the central committee has issued strict instructions to the grassroots, including the nomination seekers, to occupy the streets and work for the election.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule this week.

Awami League leaders say the party will stay alert to any situation after the schedule announcement, keeping in mind that the BNP and its allies may intensify their ongoing movement demanding the government's resignation and election under a neutral government.

Political analysts believe that the BNP, which has been out of power for 17 years, could make its utmost efforts to bring down the Awami League government this time.

In a recent speech, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader warned, "If we lose power, 1 million Awami League leaders and workers will be killed overnight."

Several central leaders of the party told The Business Standard that party president Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave strict instructions at the National Executive Committee meeting held on 9 November to prevent BNP-Jamaat violence and keep the situation on the ground in favour of the party to hold a fair election.

In addition, the party has directed its leaders and activists to work with other components of the 14-party alliance, led by the Awami League, to counter the BNP movement and ensure a smooth election.

A central leader of the Awami League told TBS, "The Awami League and the 14-party will be on the field. In addition, some more small parties will stand by the Awami League and participate in the election. In this election, the Jatiya Party may participate as in the 2014 and 2018 polls. The Awami League is working on the ground with that plan.

"The BNP's movement shows that they will not participate in the election and will try to sabotage it instead. But there is a high possibility that the Jatiya Party will come to the election. And the Awami League is preparing for the election keeping the Jatiya Party in mind."

However, Jatiya Party General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu rejected the statement of the Awami League leader.

"It is not yet final whether the Jatiya Party will go to the election. It will be decided after assessing the situation," he said.

But a few days ago, Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader, in a speech at an event, said the Jatiya Party is a pro-election party.

Besides, 16 MPs of the Jatiya Party met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in Parliament and discussed participating in the election, sources said.

Awami League sources said that the government's position will change further after the announcement of the schedule. The law enforcement agencies will show the highest level of toughness to control any unstable situation at any cost.

After the announcement of the schedule, the EC will also issue the code of conduct which will empower the government and law enforcement agencies to take necessary steps to create an environment for the election, the sources added.

In response to a question, Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam said, "The next election will be held as per the constitution and on time. There will be a code of conduct after the announcement of the election schedule. All parties have to follow it."

Awami League Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury said, "The schedule will be published soon. Now there are two important tasks at hand: one is the election preparation, the other is to prevent the surprise attacks carried out in the name of the movement led by the BNP."