PM ask AL men to work for country, its people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (26 April) asked the leaders and activists of Awami League to work for the development of the country and its people as well as spread the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"You should work for the development of the country and its people alongside spreading the ideals of Bangabandhu," she said.

The premier made this call when a delegation of Thailand Awami League unit paid a courtesy call on her at her place of residence,

The premier's Speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters.

Mentioning that Bangabandhu is her source of inspiration, Sheikh Hasina told the leaders and activists that the Father of the Nation was killed untimely but "his ideals remained among us and that is why I am working to materialise his ideals" as he (Bangabandhu) had dream to bring smile among the face of poor and destitute people of the country.

Referring to the remarkable progress and development the country witnessed in last 15 years, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League, said that this has been possible to attain the progress as they are in power uninterruptedly for long.

The leaders and activists told the Prime Minister that many Bangladeshis have attained the citizenship of Thailand, but they also want to keep dual citizenship.

For this dual citizenship, they sought the prime minister's intervention.

In reply to them, the premier said that she would talk with the Thai government about the matter.