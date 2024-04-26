BNP expels 73 leaders for contesting in first phase of upazila polls

BNP expels 73 leaders for contesting in first phase of upazila polls

The BNP has expelled 73 grassroots leaders for taking part in the first phase of upcoming upazila elections violating the party's decision.

The punitive action was taken against the party leaders as per its constitution, said a press release, signed by BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, on Friday (26 April).

It said the 73 leaders of BNP and its associate bodies who are contesting for the post of chairman, vice chairman and female vice chairman in the first phase of upazila polls in violation of the party's decision have been expelled from all party positions, including its primary membership.

Of them, 28 are vying for the post of upazila chairman while 24 for the vice-chairman post and 21 for the position of female vice-chairman.

A total of 152 upazilas across the country will go to polls in the first phase on May 8 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

The elections to a total of 492 upazilas will take place in four phases. The second phase of upazila polls will be held on May 23 while the third phase on May 29 and the fourth phase on June 5.

The BNP high-command earlier decided not to join any elections under the current government and the Election Commission.

