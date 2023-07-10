EU wants credible election in Bangladesh: Obaidul Quader

Politics

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 03:25 pm

Related News

EU wants credible election in Bangladesh: Obaidul Quader

"They want a peaceful and credible election in Bangladesh,” Obaidul Quader told reporters following his meeting with EU Ambassador to Bangladesh  Charles Whiteley

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 03:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The European Union (EU) wants peaceful and credible elections in Bangladesh, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today. 

"They want a peaceful and credible election in Bangladesh. We discussed what can be done so the democracy of Bangladesh should become stronger," Oquader, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, told reporters following his meeting with EU Ambassador to Bangladesh  Charles Whiteley at the Secretariat on Monday (10 July).

When asked whether the EU has expressed concern about the upcoming elections, he said, "They have not expressed any concern. They hope for the best."

"We have discussed the progress of relations with our friendly countries in the EU. We also discussed world events. There will be a free and fair election, that is what I told them," Obaidul Quader added. 

Quader told the EU ambassador that the present government will assist the Election Commission as the interim government during the national elections. The minister also told the ambassador that the government will only do routine work at that time.

Asked whether the EU has made any recommendations regarding the elections, Quader said, "We have said that if they want to provide observers, they are welcome. They will come as our guests. Those who will observe the election, will do so within diplomatic norms."

"Observers also have 41 Vienna Convention principles to fulfil their responsibilities. They will perform duties within that policy. We have no objection to that. Observers from different countries will be able to see firsthand how the elections are going. There will be no room for argument on this," he added.

When asked if there was any discussion about bringing the polling stations under CCTV, Quader said that there was no detailed discussion.

"A six-member group came. They will discuss the details. They will also sit with the party on 15 July," he added.

"Caretaker government, dissolution of parliament, and resignation of the prime minister were not discussed with the European representatives. However, the development of the government has been discussed."

Asked if there was any discussion to make BNP partake in the election, Obaidul Quader said, "No, why would we say that?" It's up to them who they request."

Answering another question about BNP's movement, Quader said, "We are also on the streets. They are holding protests, we are holding peace rallies."

Regarding an Awami League delegation's visit to India this month, Quader said, "It has nothing to do with the elections. A team led by me went to India four years ago. Later a team came from India led by Rammadhav. It will be a party discussion."

"Questions are asked when it comes to India. But no questions are raised regarding China. A 15-member delegation has visited China. Five member delegation will go to India," he further said. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Obaidul Quader / European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whitley / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

4h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

4h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

7h | Features
Illustration: TBS

From Nilkhet to online 'buddies': The proliferation of academic fraud online

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

2h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

6h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

22h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency