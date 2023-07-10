EU wants credible election in Bangladesh: Obaidul Quader

The European Union (EU) wants peaceful and credible elections in Bangladesh, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today.

"They want a peaceful and credible election in Bangladesh. We discussed what can be done so the democracy of Bangladesh should become stronger," Oquader, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, told reporters following his meeting with EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley at the Secretariat on Monday (10 July).

When asked whether the EU has expressed concern about the upcoming elections, he said, "They have not expressed any concern. They hope for the best."

"We have discussed the progress of relations with our friendly countries in the EU. We also discussed world events. There will be a free and fair election, that is what I told them," Obaidul Quader added.

Quader told the EU ambassador that the present government will assist the Election Commission as the interim government during the national elections. The minister also told the ambassador that the government will only do routine work at that time.

Asked whether the EU has made any recommendations regarding the elections, Quader said, "We have said that if they want to provide observers, they are welcome. They will come as our guests. Those who will observe the election, will do so within diplomatic norms."

"Observers also have 41 Vienna Convention principles to fulfil their responsibilities. They will perform duties within that policy. We have no objection to that. Observers from different countries will be able to see firsthand how the elections are going. There will be no room for argument on this," he added.

When asked if there was any discussion about bringing the polling stations under CCTV, Quader said that there was no detailed discussion.

"A six-member group came. They will discuss the details. They will also sit with the party on 15 July," he added.

"Caretaker government, dissolution of parliament, and resignation of the prime minister were not discussed with the European representatives. However, the development of the government has been discussed."

Asked if there was any discussion to make BNP partake in the election, Obaidul Quader said, "No, why would we say that?" It's up to them who they request."

Answering another question about BNP's movement, Quader said, "We are also on the streets. They are holding protests, we are holding peace rallies."

Regarding an Awami League delegation's visit to India this month, Quader said, "It has nothing to do with the elections. A team led by me went to India four years ago. Later a team came from India led by Rammadhav. It will be a party discussion."

"Questions are asked when it comes to India. But no questions are raised regarding China. A 15-member delegation has visited China. Five member delegation will go to India," he further said.