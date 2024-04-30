Sea Pearl sees a 67% fall in profit in Jan-Mar

Stocks

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 07:03 pm

Related News

Sea Pearl sees a 67% fall in profit in Jan-Mar

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 07:03 pm
Sea Pearl sees a 67% fall in profit in Jan-Mar

Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa Limited – a firm listed on the stock market – has witnessed a significant fall in its profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24).

During the quarter from January to March of 2024, Sea Pearl Beach logged Tk12.27 crore, which was Tk37.79 crore in the same time of the previous fiscal year, the company said in its unaudited financial statement for the period..

Its revenue fell by 40% to Tk45.94cr.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.02, which was Tk3.13 at the same time from January to March of 2023.

However, in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, its revenue fell by 18% to Tk153 crore and profit declined by 42.42% to Tk46.09 crore, which was Tk187 crore and Tk76.25 crore respectively in the same time of the previous fiscal year.

On Tuesday, Sea Pearl Beach shares closed at Tk92.50 each, which is a 3.35% up from the previous trading session.

 

Bangladesh

Sea Pearl / Bangladesh / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

Now | Videos
Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

2h | Videos
Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

4h | Videos
Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

1h | Videos