Sea Pearl sees a 67% fall in profit in Jan-Mar

Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa Limited – a firm listed on the stock market – has witnessed a significant fall in its profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24).

During the quarter from January to March of 2024, Sea Pearl Beach logged Tk12.27 crore, which was Tk37.79 crore in the same time of the previous fiscal year, the company said in its unaudited financial statement for the period..

Its revenue fell by 40% to Tk45.94cr.

Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.02, which was Tk3.13 at the same time from January to March of 2023.

However, in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, its revenue fell by 18% to Tk153 crore and profit declined by 42.42% to Tk46.09 crore, which was Tk187 crore and Tk76.25 crore respectively in the same time of the previous fiscal year.

On Tuesday, Sea Pearl Beach shares closed at Tk92.50 each, which is a 3.35% up from the previous trading session.