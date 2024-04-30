'Expats' all problems known to me, measures will be taken,' says state minster

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 06:54 pm

State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury. File Photo
State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury. File Photo

State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury said he is aware of all the problems faced by Bangladeshi expatriates and will continue his efforts to take effective measures to solve them.

"I was an expatriate myself for a long time, therefore, I am aware of all the problems faced by expatriates. We will take effective measures to address those issues," the minister said at a view-exchange meeting in London on Monday (29 April).

"My main and first task will be to make the expatriate welfare cell 100% effective," he also said.

"We currently have 150 technical institutes and centres across the country dedicated to training skilled workers. We will try to further expand this network by establishing 100 more training centres," he added.



