Ballot papers to be sent 3-4 days before election at district level: EC secretary

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 05:08 pm

Representational image.
Representational image.

The Election Commission will send ballot papers for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections at the district level three to four days before the polling day, the commission's spokesperson said today.

"The papers will be printed after symbols are allotted to the candidates," Jahangir Alam, secretary and spokesman to the EC told reporters at the commission building in Agargaon on Thursday (16 November).

Earlier, election commissioners Anisur Rahman and Md Alamgir said the commission was considering sending ballot papers on the morning of the polling day.

When asked about this, Jahangir Alam said it is yet to be decided when the ballot papers will go to the polling ground.

When asked whether he is feeling any political pressure or not since the announcement of the schedule, he said it is clearly stated in the RPO that some matters must be approved by the government during the election period.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday (15 November) announced that the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on 7 January amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

While announcing the schedule during a live telecast from the Nirbachan Bhaban around 7pm, invited all parties to participate in the polls as "there is an environment of holding free, fair and participatory polls".

He also stated that political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The ruling Awami League, the Jatiya Party has welcomed the schedule while the BNP and a number of other opposition parties have rejected it.

Election Commission / Bangladesh / ballot

