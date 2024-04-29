Renata's profit grows by 21% in Q3

Stocks

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 10:23 pm

Related News

Renata's profit grows by 21% in Q3

However, its revenue grew by 14% to Tk2781.46 crore but its profit fell by 4% to Tk258.07 crore. 

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 10:23 pm
Renata&#039;s profit grows by 21% in Q3

Renata Limited — a manufacturer of pharmaceuticals and animal health products — has reported a 21.4% growth in profit and while its revenue grew by 9% in the January to March quarter of the current fiscal year over the same time of the previous fiscal year. 

During the Q3, it logged Tk72.62 crore profit, and Tk921.844 crore revenue, according to its consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months.

However, its revenue grew by 14% to Tk2781.46 crore but its profit fell by 4% to Tk258.07 crore. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Despite the decline in profit, company officials said its nine months profit surpassed its last year annual profit. In the last FY23, it made a profit of Tk233 crore.

While its half-yearly financials report showed, it had reported a 21.76% revenue growth in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, and its profit increased by 1.49% as cost of sales including raw material costs, utility cost increased significantly.

Jubayer Alam, company secretary at Renata Limited, told The Business Standard, Buoyed by moderate revenue growth coupled with significant cost-management, Net Profit of Renata PLC grew by 21.4% in Q3 of 2023-24. While year-to-date profit-growth was slightly negative, it is important to note that the Company's cumulative profit in three quarters exceeded the total profit earned in the 2022-2023.

Company Secretary Jubayer Alam expressed hope that profit growth in 2023-24 would be satisfactory. "Since, we have exceeded last year's profit in just three quarters, even a modest performance in Q4 would add significantly to growth."

He further said, "As our costs increased significantly due to devaluation of the currency, high interest expense, and depreciation from new capital investment, we embarked on a strategic cost-management programme that has begun to yield results."

Bangladesh

Renata Limited / Bangladesh / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

3h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

10h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

37m | Videos
Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

1h | Videos
The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

5h | Videos
Income from iron waste is lakhs of taka

Income from iron waste is lakhs of taka

2h | Videos