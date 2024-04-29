BNP becoming organisationally weak avoiding pro-people politics: Quader

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (29 April) said the BNP is becoming weak organisationally day by day for adopting ill strategies avoiding pro-people politics.

"As a political party, BNP cannot add any new dimension in mass politics. So, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is making the same remarks in the media regularly. He is constantly presenting fake and baseless stories of repression and torture," he said in a statement.

Quader said the BNP has adopted a new ill-strategy for concealing their failure in calling any pro-people political programme. The party leaders are making evil efforts to get sympathy by presenting them as repressed and tortured, he said.

"Because of such evil strategy, BNP is becoming organizationally weak day by day," he said.

The AL general secretary said the Awami League remains in power with the people's mandate. Different countries and originations and their leaders congratulated successful statesman Sheikh Hasina for her election as the prime minister for the fifth time and recognized her government, he said.

BNP, which itself is facing the crisis of existence and reached near political bankruptcy, is now talking about the government's existence, he said.

Noting that BNP is an artificially created political party, the AL general secretary said BNP always makes evil efforts to create an artificial political crisis by presenting fake, fabricated and politically motivated remarks.

Quader said the BNP should realise that the government has to work to control anti-state activities, not the opposition party.

So, keeping own party leaders and workers away from anti-state and terrorist activities will be better for BNP, he said.

Quader said the people's democratic rights remain protected at the hands of the Awami League. On the other hand, the people don't forget the misrule, corruption and looting of the BNP government, he said.

During the BNP tenure, the entire country became a safe haven of terrorism and militancy, said Quader.

The people don't want to return to the dark days, the AL general secretary said.

