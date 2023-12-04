12 nominations cancelled in one Bogura constituency

Politics

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 03:54 pm

The nominations of 16 candidates, including those from the Jatiya Party, have been cancelled during the scrutiny process in three Bogura constituencies. 

The district returning officer and the district administrator's office in Bogura conducted the nomination scrutiny for constituencies 5, 6, and 7 starting from 10:30am on Monday (4 December).

In the Bogura-7 (Gabtoli-Shajahanpur) constituency alone, the nomination of 12 candidates was cancelled. 

Among them, eleven were independent candidates. One candidate from the Jatiya Party was disqualified for submitting a fraudulent nomination. This constituency is famously known as the "Zia family's constituency".

For the twelfth national parliamentary elections, Bogura-7 (Gabtoli-Shajahanpur) saw the highest number of electoral candidates declaring their intention to contest. 

However, due to errors in the information regarding the support of the required one percent of voters, the nominations of Mostafizur Rahman Milu, Mezbaul Alam, Manikur Rahman, Amjad Hossain, Aminul Islam, Asafuddoula Sarkar, Nazrul Islam Milon, Ataur Rahman, Sarowar Hossen, and Zulfikar Ali were cancelled. 

Another independent candidate, Zahurul Islam, had his candidacy cancelled for failing to disclose information about defaulted loans.

Even though there was a nominated candidate from the Jatiya Party in this constituency, one named Rakib Hasan had his nomination cancelled due to fraud. 

The returning officer, Saiful Islam, accepted the nominations of 13 others in this constituency.

In Bogura-5, eight candidates submitted their nominations.

Omar Faruk, the candidate from the Jatiya Party, allegedly concealed information about a loan in his affidavit, as reported by Bangladesh Bank's Credit Information Bureau (CIB), leading to the cancellation of his nomination.

Abdur Nur Sheikh, the candidate from the National People's Party (NPP), also had his nomination cancelled as he signed as both proposer and supporter in his nomination papers.

Eight candidates had submitted nominations in Bogura-6. The district returning officer Saiful Islam cancelled the nominations of two independent candidates. 

Among them, Syed Kabir Ahmed Mithu lacked a clearance certificate for loan repayment. He also had errors in the voter support information. 

Another independent candidate, Nayan Ray, had his nomination cancelled as the information of ten voters supporting him was found to be incorrect.

Previously, on 30 November, 89 candidates in Bogura's seven constituencies had submitted their nomination papers. 

The scrutiny for constituencies 1, 2, 3, and 4 was conducted on Sunday (3 December), resulting in the disqualification of 12 candidates. 

As of now, out of the original 89 candidates in all Bogura constituencies, 60 remain, with 28 nominations cancelled, and one temporarily on hold in Bogura-6.

 

