Making dress for Middle East rulers: Bogura lights up a path of prosperity

Economy

Khorshed Alam
28 April, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 10:01 am

Related News

Making dress for Middle East rulers: Bogura lights up a path of prosperity

Khorshed Alam
28 April, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 10:01 am
Workers pass busy time knitting “bisht” at a factory at Hapunia area of Bogura sadar upazila. Bisht is a traditional garment worn by Arabs in the Middle Eastern countries. Manufactured in Bogura factories, it is exported to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait. Photo: TBS
Workers pass busy time knitting “bisht” at a factory at Hapunia area of Bogura sadar upazila. Bisht is a traditional garment worn by Arabs in the Middle Eastern countries. Manufactured in Bogura factories, it is exported to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait. Photo: TBS

A unique industry is flourishing in Bogura - the manufacturing of bisht, a traditional garment worn by kings and rulers in the Middle East. This unique sector has been transforming lives and offering lucrative opportunities for workers and entrepreneurs alike.

Shafiqul Islam, a former car washer from Bogura, exemplifies this transformation. He now crafts bisht at a local factory, earning a significantly higher income than he did in his previous job. Many like Shafiqul are using these skills as a springboard to even higher-paying jobs in the Middle East.

This promising industry is fuelled by three factories established by the "Probash" brothers, three expatriates who established bisht factories in Bogura Sadar's Hapunia area. These factories function as training grounds, equipping workers with the necessary skills to succeed in this niche market.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shariful, a worker at one such factory, shared his remarkable story. He transitioned from car washing to bisht-making, witnessing a significant increase in his income, from Tk8,000 to an average of Tk30,000 per month. He, along with many others, finds immense satisfaction and financial security in this newfound profession.

Raihan Ali, a former bisht maker in Saudi Arabia, established his factory, 'Mumtaz Mahal,' in Bogura in 2012. His factory, currently employing 80 workers, caters to the wholesale market in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, exporting garments worth millions of taka every month.

The demand for skilled bisht workers is immense, as highlighted by Raihan. His factory alone has the potential to employ workers from all over North Bengal.  This demand extends beyond Bangladesh's borders, with lucrative opportunities available in the Middle East.

Raihan's success story has inspired his brothers in venturing into bisht-making as well. They have set up their own factories in the area, creating a hub for this specialised craft.

The process of creating a bisht is intricate and time-consuming. Each garment takes a worker at least seven days to complete, involving various steps, such as cutting the fabric, designing, and adding embellishments.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The bisht-making industry offers a promising career path for both men and women. Students like Abdullah Al Murad work part-time to support their studies, while others like Rihad Hossain find this profession more rewarding than traditional office jobs.

The presence of women like Taslima Begum further strengthens the industry, demonstrating its flexibility and ability to empower women financially. 

"One major benefit of this job is that it can be done alongside household chores. Plus, the income earned can effectively support rural household expenses," Taslima said.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Despite the promising prospects, challenges remain. The industry relies heavily on imported materials, particularly fabric exclusively produced in Japan. The fabric has to be imported through Qatar, which adds unnecessary complications. Raihan Ali has urged the government to streamline the import process.

The Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) acknowledges this growing industry and has expressed its support for it. 

AKM Mahfuzur Rahman, deputy general manager of BSCIC's Bogura office, said, "BSCIC is prepared to offer loans and training in order to foster new entrepreneurs. We are staying updated with the latest developments."

Top News

Bisht / Bogura / Middle East / Traditional garment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

34m | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

1h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

18h | Panorama
Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

1d | Videos
A two-and-a-half-month sports carnival is coming toward

A two-and-a-half-month sports carnival is coming toward

11h | Videos
Bangladesh seeks 2-year extension for Rooppur nuke plant loan repayments

Bangladesh seeks 2-year extension for Rooppur nuke plant loan repayments

1h | Videos
Hamas-Fatah unity talks, mediated by China

Hamas-Fatah unity talks, mediated by China

14h | Videos