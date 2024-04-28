Making dress for Middle East rulers: Bogura lights up a path of prosperity

Workers pass busy time knitting “bisht” at a factory at Hapunia area of Bogura sadar upazila. Bisht is a traditional garment worn by Arabs in the Middle Eastern countries. Manufactured in Bogura factories, it is exported to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait. Photo: TBS

A unique industry is flourishing in Bogura - the manufacturing of bisht, a traditional garment worn by kings and rulers in the Middle East. This unique sector has been transforming lives and offering lucrative opportunities for workers and entrepreneurs alike.

Shafiqul Islam, a former car washer from Bogura, exemplifies this transformation. He now crafts bisht at a local factory, earning a significantly higher income than he did in his previous job. Many like Shafiqul are using these skills as a springboard to even higher-paying jobs in the Middle East.

This promising industry is fuelled by three factories established by the "Probash" brothers, three expatriates who established bisht factories in Bogura Sadar's Hapunia area. These factories function as training grounds, equipping workers with the necessary skills to succeed in this niche market.

Shariful, a worker at one such factory, shared his remarkable story. He transitioned from car washing to bisht-making, witnessing a significant increase in his income, from Tk8,000 to an average of Tk30,000 per month. He, along with many others, finds immense satisfaction and financial security in this newfound profession.

Raihan Ali, a former bisht maker in Saudi Arabia, established his factory, 'Mumtaz Mahal,' in Bogura in 2012. His factory, currently employing 80 workers, caters to the wholesale market in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, exporting garments worth millions of taka every month.

The demand for skilled bisht workers is immense, as highlighted by Raihan. His factory alone has the potential to employ workers from all over North Bengal. This demand extends beyond Bangladesh's borders, with lucrative opportunities available in the Middle East.

Raihan's success story has inspired his brothers in venturing into bisht-making as well. They have set up their own factories in the area, creating a hub for this specialised craft.

The process of creating a bisht is intricate and time-consuming. Each garment takes a worker at least seven days to complete, involving various steps, such as cutting the fabric, designing, and adding embellishments.

The bisht-making industry offers a promising career path for both men and women. Students like Abdullah Al Murad work part-time to support their studies, while others like Rihad Hossain find this profession more rewarding than traditional office jobs.

The presence of women like Taslima Begum further strengthens the industry, demonstrating its flexibility and ability to empower women financially.

"One major benefit of this job is that it can be done alongside household chores. Plus, the income earned can effectively support rural household expenses," Taslima said.

Despite the promising prospects, challenges remain. The industry relies heavily on imported materials, particularly fabric exclusively produced in Japan. The fabric has to be imported through Qatar, which adds unnecessary complications. Raihan Ali has urged the government to streamline the import process.

The Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) acknowledges this growing industry and has expressed its support for it.

AKM Mahfuzur Rahman, deputy general manager of BSCIC's Bogura office, said, "BSCIC is prepared to offer loans and training in order to foster new entrepreneurs. We are staying updated with the latest developments."