Heart foundation to be set up in Bagerhat

A heart foundation will be set up in the southern district of Bagerhat to provide health services to patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and associated conditions.

Professor Dr Chowdhury Hafizul Ahsan, director of the Cardiovascular Fellowship Program of the University of Nevada, and the main initiator in establishing the Bagerhat Heart Foundation.

Speaking to reporters today (13 April), he said renowned doctors from home and abroad and some eminent persons and social workers from the southern region including Khulna and Bagerhat have joined this initiative. Besides, a specialized heart hospital will be set up in the region.

The Ministry of Social Welfare and the National Heart Foundation are cooperating in setting up the heart foundation, he added.

Dr Hafizul said that a heart camp will be organized for the first time in Bagerhat on April 16.

Renowned specialist doctors will provide free treatment to the rich and poor people at Codec Training Center located in Ranobijoypur's Daritaluk on that day. If necessary, patients will be assisted to take the services from the National Heart Foundation in Dhaka.

Apart from heart disease, the heart camp will provide free treatment to patients with and at risk of diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease and stroke.

Professor of Cardiology of National Heart Foundation Mir Nesaruddin Ahmed, Surgeon of National Heart Foundation Dr MA Gafur, National Heart Foundation Director (Operations) Brigadier General (Retd.) Dr. Yunusur Rahman, Head of Surgery Department of United Hospital Professor Rafiqus Salehin, Head of Medicine Department of Green Life Medical College Hospital Professor Sheikh A Fattah, Professor of Cardiology Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Dr. Deepal Adhikari,

Senior Consultant and Interventional Cardiologist at Lab Aid Hospital Dr Mahbubur Rahman, neurologist of Las Vegas Medical Center Dr Selina Parveen, head of the pediatric neurosurgery department of the National Institute of Neuroscience Dr Sudipta Kumar Mukherjee will attend patients at the Heart Camp, said a press release.

Those interested in taking services from the Heart Camp are requested to complete registration by 12 noon on 15 April.

For registration, patients can also contact Mosharraf Hossain (01977217077), Md. Masud Khan (01919063471), SM Nurul Alam Liton (01711-227702) and Advocate Shah E Alam Tuku (01710707090).

Besides, registration can also be done in person at the Codec Center on April 16 at 10 am.

Hafizul Ahsan also said that until the hospital is established, at least one specialized ambulance will be procured so that heart patients of Bagerhat can reach hospitals in Dhaka within the quickest possible time.