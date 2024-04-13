Heart foundation to be set up in Bagerhat

Health

BSS
13 April, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 09:51 pm

Related News

Heart foundation to be set up in Bagerhat

The Ministry of Social Welfare and the National Heart Foundation are cooperating in setting up the heart foundation

BSS
13 April, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 09:51 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A heart foundation will be set up in the southern district of Bagerhat to provide health services to patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and associated conditions.

Professor Dr Chowdhury Hafizul Ahsan, director of the Cardiovascular Fellowship Program of the University of Nevada, and the main initiator in establishing the Bagerhat Heart Foundation.

Speaking to reporters today (13 April), he said renowned doctors from home and abroad and some eminent persons and social workers from the southern region including Khulna and Bagerhat have joined this initiative. Besides, a specialized heart hospital will be set up in the region.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Ministry of Social Welfare and the National Heart Foundation are cooperating in setting up the heart foundation, he added. 

Dr Hafizul said that a heart camp will be organized for the first time in Bagerhat on April 16.

Renowned specialist doctors will provide free treatment to the rich and poor people at Codec Training Center located in Ranobijoypur's Daritaluk on that day. If necessary, patients will be assisted to take the services from the National Heart Foundation in Dhaka.

Apart from heart disease, the heart camp will provide free treatment to patients with and at risk of diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease and stroke.

Professor of Cardiology of National Heart Foundation Mir Nesaruddin Ahmed, Surgeon of National Heart Foundation Dr MA Gafur, National Heart Foundation Director (Operations) Brigadier General (Retd.) Dr. Yunusur Rahman, Head of Surgery Department of United Hospital Professor Rafiqus Salehin, Head of Medicine Department of Green Life Medical College Hospital Professor Sheikh A Fattah, Professor of Cardiology Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Dr. Deepal Adhikari,

Senior Consultant and Interventional Cardiologist at Lab Aid Hospital Dr Mahbubur Rahman, neurologist of Las Vegas Medical Center Dr Selina Parveen, head of the pediatric neurosurgery department of the National Institute of Neuroscience Dr Sudipta Kumar Mukherjee will attend patients at the Heart Camp, said a press release. 

Those interested in taking services from the Heart Camp are requested to complete registration by 12 noon on 15 April.

For registration, patients can also contact Mosharraf Hossain (01977217077), Md. Masud Khan (01919063471), SM Nurul Alam Liton (01711-227702) and Advocate Shah E Alam Tuku (01710707090). 

Besides, registration can also be done in person at the Codec Center on April 16 at 10 am.

Hafizul Ahsan also said that until the hospital is established, at least one specialized ambulance will be procured so that heart patients of Bagerhat can reach hospitals in Dhaka within the quickest possible time.

Bangladesh

National Heart Foundation / Bogura / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

1d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

1d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

1h | Videos
Daily sales of spoons are over lakh taka

Daily sales of spoons are over lakh taka

2h | Videos
What is the solution of ocean pollution?

What is the solution of ocean pollution?

3h | Videos
The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

5h | Videos