Bus-private car collision leaves 3 dead in Bogura

Three motor workers were killed and two others injured in a collision between a bus and a private car on Bogura-Naogaon highway at Erulia in Sadar upazila of Bogura district.

The deceased were identified as Alamgir Hossain, 45, Abdul Hannan, 55 and Fahim, 42.

The accident occurred around 10 am when the bus crashed into the Naogaon-bound private car, leaving three dead on the spot and two others injured, said Mizanur Rahman, sub-inspector of Sadar Police Station.

The injured were taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital.

Traffic movement on Bogura-Naogaon highway remained suspended for two hours following the accident.