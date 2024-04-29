Four injured in house explosion in Bogura

At least four people were reported injured in an explosion at a house in Bogura.

The incident took place at the house of Rezaul Islam in Malatinagar Dakshin Para of the city around 9:00m on Sunday (28 April), Bogura Fire Service and Civil Defense Assistant Deputy Director Abdul Jalil told The Business Standard.

The injured have been identified as Tasnim Bushra (14), Sumaiya Akhtar (15), Jim (16) and Rebeka Islam, 38, said Ashraf Uddin, inspector in-charge of Banani Police Outpost in Bogura.

All of the injured have been admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, the cause of the explosion could not be known immediately.

However, the owner of the house, Rezaul Karim said, "My mother makes firecrackers in the house. I was not at home when the explosion occurred."

There were three gas cylinders in the house but those did not explode, he added.

The explosion damaged the tin roof and the brick walls of the house.