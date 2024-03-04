PM receives Joy Bangla Concert banner, poster

Bangladesh

UNB
04 March, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 06:39 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the poster, banner, and souvenir for the upcoming Joy Bangla Concert. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the poster, banner, and souvenir for the upcoming Joy Bangla Concert.

It was shared by Trustee of the Center for Research and Information (CRI) and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Nasrul Hamid, on Sunday. 

This marks the eighth instalment of the Joy Bangla Concert organised by CRI.

State Minister Nasrul Hamid took to Facebook to share photos of him presenting the concert memorabilia to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

He said, "For the first time, the Joy Bangla Concert will be held outside Dhaka, sparking even greater excitement among the youth who eagerly await the details of the event. The young generation looks up to Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a beacon of unwavering support and inspiration."

The concert, which commemorates the historic 7 March speech of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is organised annually by CRI's youth platform, Young Bangla. 

This year, for the first time, the event will be held at the M.A. Aziz Stadium in Chattogram, moving away from its usual location in Dhaka.

Nine popular bands are slated to perform at the concert, captivating the youth with their music. The bands announced by Young Bangla on their official page include Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Avoid Rafa, Nemesis, Chirkutt, Meghdol, Lalon, Chittagongian band Tirondaz, and Carnival.

Songs broadcasted by the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War are expected to electrify the stage once again. The Joy Bangla Concert has always been a source of great excitement among the youth, and this year is no exception. 

Following the announcement of the concert, Young Bangla's page has been flooded with comments from enthusiastic young fans. Additionally, the youth of Chattogram are extending invitations to their counterparts from other regions to come and enjoy the concert in the port city.

Since 2015, the concert has been traditionally held at the Army Stadium in Dhaka by the youth platform Young Bangla. However, the event was not organised in 2021–22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

