Work for fulfilling people’s expectations, PM asks public representatives

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered oath to newly elected Lalmonirhat Zilla Parishad Chairman Abu Bakar Siddique Shyamol at her office on Monday (6 May). Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered oath to newly elected Lalmonirhat Zilla Parishad Chairman Abu Bakar Siddique Shyamol at her office on Monday (6 May). Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (6 May) asked the public representatives to work for fulfilling people's expectations as she administered oath to newly elected Lalmonirhat Zilla Parishad Chairman Abu Bakar Siddique Shyamol.

"Keep in mind the needs of the people and work to fulfil their expectations accordingly," Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon quoted her as saying at the swearing-in ceremony at her office.

In a media briefing, Shakhawat said the prime minister also emphasised coordination at the local level to accomplish responsibility.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Tazul Islam and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the oath taking ceremony at the PMO.

Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim conducted the function.

Abu Bakar Siddique Shyamol won the Lalmonirhat Zilla Parishad Chairman by-election held on 3 April.
 

