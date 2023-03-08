PM joins 'Joy Bangla' concert

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday witnessed the Joy Bangla Concert 2023 held at the Army Stadium in the capital.

This year, the Joy Bangla concert began by observing one minute of silence to pay homage to the victims of Gulistan explosion.

The PM earlier on Wednesday afternoon returned home from Doha, wrapping her visit to Qatar to attend the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5 Conference).

Like previous years, the Joy Bangla concert was held to commemorate the historic March 7 speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

'Young Bangla' organised the Joy Bangla Concert for the seventh time since 2015, except the last two years for the Covid-19 pandemic. 'Young Bangla' is a youth platform backed by the Centre for Research and Information (CRI).

The concert was organised mainly to instill the spirit of the Liberation War among the new generation.

It is usually held on March 7 every year, but this year's event was moved to March 8 due to the holy Shab-e-Barat.

Renowned local band groips-Artcell, Avoid Rafa, Lalon, Chirkutt, Cryptic Fate, Karnival, Meghdol, Nemesis, and Arekta Rock Band performed at the concert.