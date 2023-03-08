PM joins 'Joy Bangla' concert

Bangladesh

UNB
08 March, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 09:41 pm

Related News

PM joins 'Joy Bangla' concert

UNB
08 March, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 09:41 pm
PM joins &#039;Joy Bangla&#039; concert

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday witnessed the Joy Bangla Concert 2023 held at the Army Stadium in the capital.

This year, the Joy Bangla concert began by observing one minute of silence to pay homage to the victims of Gulistan explosion.

The PM earlier on Wednesday afternoon returned home from Doha, wrapping her visit to Qatar to attend the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5 Conference).

Like previous years, the Joy Bangla concert was held to commemorate the historic March 7 speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

'Young Bangla' organised the Joy Bangla Concert for the seventh time since 2015, except the last two years for the Covid-19 pandemic. 'Young Bangla' is a youth platform backed by the Centre for Research and Information (CRI).

The concert was organised mainly to instill the spirit of the Liberation War among the new generation.

It is usually held on March 7 every year, but this year's event was moved to March 8 due to the holy Shab-e-Barat.

Renowned local band groips-Artcell, Avoid Rafa, Lalon, Chirkutt, Cryptic Fate, Karnival, Meghdol, Nemesis, and Arekta Rock Band performed at the concert.

Top News

Joy Bangla Concert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

13h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

3h | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

5h | TBS Stories
Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

2h | TBS World
18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

11h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year