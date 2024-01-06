Pickup van catches fire in Ctg

BSS
06 January, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 05:27 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

A group of unidentified people set fire to a pickup van in front of Mustafa petrol pump on the Fakirhat highway of Muradpur union under Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila today.

Police said BNP-Jamaat men carried out this attempt to disrupt the festive atmosphere of the national polls to be held tomorrow and to spread panic among voters. 

The pickup van was set on fire in the area around 6:00am, Nurul Alam Dulal, senior station officer of Sitakunda Fire Service and Civil Defence, told the media. 

Being informed, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire, he added. 

However, there were no casualties as the driver and helper of the vehicle got out before starting the fire, according to fire service officials.

 

