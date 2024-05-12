Gas line fire: Over 100 factories in N'ganj shut

Several shops were gutted in the fire in Fatullah Bscic Industrial area today (12 May). Photo: TBS

More than 100 factories in Fatullah BSCIC Industrial area have been closed following a fire caused by a gas line rupture.

The fire broke out in the Shashangaon area on Pagla-Munshiganj road around 12 noon.

Shahid Alam, owner of a factory in the area, said his factory was closed following the fire incident.

"Hundreds of factories in the Fatullah area were shut down as gas connections were suspended after the fire," he added.

Abdul Hye, station officer of Bscic fire station, said, "Construction work is underway on the road in front of BSCIC. A fire broke out as a result of a gas pipe rupturing beneath the road during excavation.

"The intensity of the gas pressure caused the flames to rise approximately 30 feet high. Several tin shed shops along the road were damaged in the fire."

He said upon receiving information, six firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

"Currently, the gas connection has been suspended throughout the entire area for pipe renovation work. Once it's complete, the gas line will be restored," he added.

Fakhruddin, deputy director of Narayanganj Fire Service, said there were no casualties in the fire.

"We are currently investigating the cause of the fire," he said.