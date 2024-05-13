Elderly woman dies in house fire in Magura

Bangladesh

UNB
13 May, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 12:36 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A 75-year-old woman died last night after a fire broke out in Charpara village of Magura's Mohammadpur upazila.

The victim, identified as Piari Begum, was living with her daughter's family in Charpara village, where she had resided for the past decade.

Locals reported that the fire erupted around 8pm at the home of Akkas Mollah, PiariBegum's son-in-law. The fire quickly spread, catching the family by surprise.

While the other family members managed to escape, Piari was trapped inside and died at the scene.

The fire also caused significant damage to possessions and assets within the houses.

Md Borhanuzzaman, officer-in-charge of the Mohammadpur police station, said preliminary investigations suggest the fire might have started from the kitchen.

A case has been filed as investigations continue to determine the exact cause of the blaze, he added.

