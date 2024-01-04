Over 1.54 crore new voters added in 5 years: EC

Election Commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The number of voters across the country stands at 11.96 crores and of them new voters are 1.54 crore, according to the Election Commission.

The EC published the final list of voters on Thursday at the Agargaon Election Commission office ahead of the 7 Janaury national election.

Of the total voters—6.76 crores are male, 5.89 crores female voters and 849 are transgender people.

According to EC, the number of voters in 2018 was 10.41 crores while the number of voters in 10th national election was 9.11 crores and the number of voters in the 9th national election was 8.10 crores.

Besides, the number of total polling stations in the 12th parliamentary election is 42,148.