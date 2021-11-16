Hasan Azizul Haque to be buried in RU central library premises

Noted short story writer of contemporary Bangla literature Hasan Azizul Haque will be laid to rest today in the central library premises of Rajshahi University, following his namaz-e-janaza after Johr prayers.

At 11.25am, he was taken to the RU Department of Philosophy from his residence, where teachers and students paid their respects.

Later at 12pm, he was kept at the Shaheed Minar of the university for people from all walks of life to pay their last respects to the writer.

Sajjad Bakul, associate professor of Mass Communication and Journalism, RU, said that the initial plan was to bury the writer in the university graveyard but later at night it was decided that he would be buried in the central library premises of the university.

The 82-year old writer breathed his last at 9:15pm on Monday night at his residence in Rajshahi.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.

In a message of condolence, she said, "Hasan Azizul Haque will be remembered for his literary and creative works."

The premier prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Leaders of socio-political organisations, cultural activists, economists, teachers, students and other professionals have mourned his death.

Hasan Azizul Haque was a professor of Philosophy at Rajshahi University.

Throughout over 50 years of his remarkable and prestigious literary career, Azizul has published short stories illustrating a uniquely exquisite form of literary language.

His stories contain the utmost realistic portrayal of the sufferings of farmers and working class people as well as the discrimination against working class women and their distresses.

He also wrote about historic events and their realities focusing on the gruesome effects of the Partition of Bengal followed by an inhumane communal violence as well as the Liberation War of Bangladesh and its aftermath.

Samudrer Swapna, Shiter Aranya (1964) is the first published volume of the writer.

Some of the other notable ones are: Atmaja o Ekti Karabi Gaachh (1967), Jeeban Ghase Agun (1973), Pataale, Haspataale (1981), Ma Meyer Sansar (1997), Raarbanger Golpo (1999).

Namhin Gotrohin (1974) portrays the reality of the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

He has also composed two volumes of essays, Kathakataa (1981), and Aprakasher Bhaar (1988).

President M Abdul Hamid expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the noted writer, teacher, columnist and intellectual Prof Hasan Azizul Haque.

In a condolence message, the president said the death of Haque, an Ekushey Padak and Independence Award-winning writer, was an irreparable loss to the literary arena of the country.

"His contribution to the literature and cultural development of the country will always be remembered," he added.

The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Several ministers and state ministers also expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the eminent writer.

In separate messages of condolence, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan

Mahmud, Science and Technology Affairs Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Md Murad Hassan and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid mourned his death.

They said Azizul Haque enriched the Bangla literature by penning novels, short stories, drama and different analytical write-ups.

His death is an irreparable loss to the arena of Bangla literature, they said, adding that Haque will always remain alive in the hearts of the literature-loving people for his works and write-ups.

They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.