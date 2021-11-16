Hasan Azizul Haque featured in Shamol Nath's documentary

Author and documentary maker Shamol Nath has created a documentary titled "Golper Jadukor" on the life and work of fiction writer Hasan Azizul Haque.

This documentary is produced by Shamol Nath as well.

In the documentary, Hasan Azizul Haque spoke about various experiences of his life. Apart from Professor Anisuzzaman, essayist Serajul Islam Chowdhury, novelist Imdadul Haque Milon, novelist Selina Hossain and novelist Anisul Haque, many others have also evaluated his literature.

Video of #হাসান আজিজুল হকের সাক্ষাৎকার#short-story writer# শৈশব# Hasan Azizul Huq#ঔপন্যাসিক #ছোট গল্পকার

This documentary was filmed in various locations of Burdwan, India; Rajshahi, Khulna and Dhaka.

"Golper Jadukor" is about 30 minutes long and is produced under the banner of Entity Communications.

Shamol Nath, the writer and creator of this documentary film, said, "The story of Hasan Azizul Haque has inspired me since the beginning of my writing career. This is what influenced me to make a documentary about him. As a result, there are plans to screen the documentary at home and abroad."