Movie based on Hasan Azizul Haque's stories in the works

Written and directed by Rafiqul Anwar Rasel, a movie based on the story of the acclaimed writer, Hasan Azizul Haque is under production. The movie is titled 'Ekattor er Korotaale Chhinomatha.'

The film will boast an ensemble cast of Asaduzzaman Noor, Nazia Haque Arsha, Imtiaz Barshan, Naziba Bashar, Rajib Salehin, Sushma Sarkar, Momena Chowdhury etc in various roles.

The story of the movie revolves around the Liberation War. It is currently in the last stages of production. The film, funded by government grants, captures the aspect of the Liberation War through the memoirs of a professor.

"The issue of genocide during the liberation war was given more significance in the movie," said Rasel. "I am trying to tailor the movie by stepping out of the traditional filmmaking format," he added.

The director has further revealed he plans to release the movie in theatres on 26 March of 2024.