Movie based on Hasan Azizul Haque's stories in the works

Splash

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 10:19 am

Related News

Movie based on Hasan Azizul Haque's stories in the works

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 10:19 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Written and directed by Rafiqul Anwar Rasel, a movie based on the story of the acclaimed writer, Hasan Azizul Haque is under production. The movie is titled 'Ekattor er Korotaale Chhinomatha.'

The film will boast an ensemble cast of Asaduzzaman Noor, Nazia Haque Arsha, Imtiaz Barshan, Naziba Bashar, Rajib Salehin, Sushma Sarkar, Momena Chowdhury etc in various roles.

The story of the movie revolves around the Liberation War. It is currently in the last stages of production. The film, funded by government grants, captures the aspect of the Liberation War through the memoirs of a professor.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The issue of genocide during the liberation war was given more significance in the movie," said Rasel. "I am trying to tailor the movie by stepping out of the traditional filmmaking format," he added.

The director has further revealed he plans to release the movie in theatres on 26 March of  2024. 

 

Hasan Azizul Haque / Ekattor er Korotaale Chhinomatha / Asaduzzaman Noor / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

1h | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

49m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

1h | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World