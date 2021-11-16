Hasan Azizul Haque laid to eternal rest 

TBS Report 
16 November, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 03:18 pm

Hasan Azizul Haque laid to eternal rest 

Noted writer Hasan Azizul Haque was laid to eternal rest today on the central library premises of Rajshahi University.

He was buried at 2:30pm following his namaz-e-janaza at RU Central Jame Mosque after Johr prayers largely attended by dignitaries, academics and the public in general.

The 82-year old writer breathed his last at 9:15pm Monday at his residence in Rajshahi.

His body was taken to the RU Department of Philosophy from his residence at 11:25am Tuesday.

Later at 12pm, his body was kept at the Shaheed Minar of the university. 

District commissioner Abdul Jalil was among the first to pay his respect to the departed soul.

Abdul placed floral wreaths on Hasan Azizul's body on behalf of Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Teachers and students of different departments as well as representatives of several social and political organisations of Rajshahi University also placed floral wreaths on the body.

Among others, RU Vice-chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar, Pro-VCs Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam, National University Vice-chancellor Prof Moshiur Rahman and former RU VC Prof Saidur Rahman Khan attended the janaza and burial programmes. 

Hasan Azizul Haque was a professor of Philosophy at Rajshahi University.

Throughout over 50 years of his remarkable and prestigious literary career, Azizul has published short stories illustrating a uniquely exquisite form of literary language.

His stories contain the utmost realistic portrayal of the sufferings of farmers and working class people as well as the discrimination against working class women and their distresses.

He also wrote about historic events and their realities focusing on the gruesome effects of the Partition of Bengal followed by an inhumane communal violence as well as the Liberation War of Bangladesh and its aftermath.

Samudrer Swapna, Shiter Aranya (1964) is the first published volume of the writer.

Some of the other notable ones are: Atmaja o Ekti Karabi Gaachh (1967), Jeeban Ghase Agun (1973), Pataale, Haspataale (1981), Ma Meyer Sansar (1997), Raarbanger Golpo (1999).

Namhin Gotrohin (1974) portrays the reality of the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

He has also composed two volumes of essays, Kathakataa (1981), and Aprakasher Bhaar (1988).
 

