Prominent short story writer of contemporary Bangla literature Hasan Azizul Haque passed away at the age of 82.

Fazle Hossain Badsha, Rajshahi-2 lawmaker, wrote on a Facebook post about the writer's demise.

He breathed his last at 9:15pm tonight at his residence in Rajshahi.

Hasan Azizul Haque was a professor of Philosophy at Rajshahi University.