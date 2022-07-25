Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah’s body reaches Dhaka

The body of Deputy Speaker Advocate Md Fazle Rabbi Miah, MP, has been brought back to Dhaka from the USA today morning.

A flight of Emirates Airlines (EK-582) carrying his body landed at around 8.50am on Monday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, from New York, where he passed away on 23 July at the age of 76.

From there, the body will be taken to National Eidgah on the Supreme Court premises in the capital at 10.30am for people to pay their last respect to the lawmaker. His second namaz-e-janaza will be held there, said a press release.

His first Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Saturday (23 July) after Zohr prayers (local time) at Jamaica Muslim Center, New York, according to Bangladesh Consulate General in New York.

The hearse bearing Advocate Fazle Rabbi's body will then be taken to the old airport in Tejgaon, from where a helicopter will airlift the Gaibandha-5 lawmaker to Shaghata upazila in Gaibandha.

His third namaz-e-janaza will take place at the Bharatkhali school ground there.

Later, the 76-year-old valiant freedom fighter will be laid to eternal rest at his family graveyard in the upazila's Gotia village.

Fazle Rabbi, a lawmaker from Gaibandha-5, left behind his three daughters, a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Advocate Fazle Rabbi was born on April 16 in 1946 and was the founding Secretary of Gaibandha Law College from 1979 to 86.

He fought against the Pakistan Army in Sector 11 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. He was a reputed organiser and contributed much to creating public opinion in favour of the Liberation War abroad.

Advocate Fazle Rabbi was Chairperson of Bangladesh Association for Voluntary Sterilization (BAVS), Gaibandha from 1980 to 81.

He was also an elected Secretary of Gaibandha BAR from 1978-79.

He founded a good number of schools, colleges and madrasas in his own constituency.

