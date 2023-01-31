Number of fake news increasing as national election approaches: Experts

The number of fake news has been increasing in the country as the national election is coming nearer, experts have said.

"Along with affecting particular segments of the population, fake news also threatens the state as a whole. It has been threatening democracy, which is not desirable under any circumstances," said Professor Mizanur Rahman, chairman of Empowerment through Law of the Common People (Elcop), at a seminar titled "Fake News: A Threat to Human Rights and Democracy".

"Our research shows that false and distorted information spreads about seven times faster than the truth," said Professor Mizanur Rahman, a former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, at the seminar organised by Elcop in the capital.

He said social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram got some legal assistance from the state in the initial stage. The Western legal system has ensured that these media have no liability whatsoever. They are making billions of dollars in exchange for people's privacy, but it appears that they have no responsibility. They need to be brought under the law.

Making the owners of media houses and search engines accountable is necessary. They should be held responsible for distorted and false information, and fake news. Those who are spreading such false information in the country should be brought to justice, he added.

Saleem Samad, a senior journalist, said collective efforts against fake news in South Asian and BRICS countries are apparently absent except for canned rhetoric by regional leaders. He recommended more emphasis on social and educational strategies to combat fake news.

Arefin Mizan, a research consultant at Elcop, discussed how fake news threatens democracy in the country by decreasing confidence in the democratic processes and institutions. He also urged knowledgeable people to teach others about fake news and its dangers.

Professor Abul Barakat said the focus should be on identifying what is the determinant of fake news or its demand. Formal legal measures, corporate commitments, and civil society actions are needed to combat fake news.

Arghya Sengupta said it is the big tech companies' responsibility to prevent fake news, because those are spread through their platforms.

Aroup Raton Shaha, research consultant at Elcop, presented a paper showing how fake news affected human rights in different parts of the world.

Md Johir Uddin Shohag, research consultant at Elcop, pointed out that the rise of the tech companies and populism helps fake news spread faster. Consequently, people might get agitated, act irrationally and attack minorities in response to, for example, fabricated Facebook posts defaming the religion of the majority by any member of such minorities.

Professor Yubaraj Sangroula, former attorney general of Nepal, said the accountability and effective functionality of democratic institutions are essential to prevent fake news.