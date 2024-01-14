Finance ministry needs to work with commerce ministry to control price hike: Finance minister

Economy

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 01:41 pm

Related News

Finance ministry needs to work with commerce ministry to control price hike: Finance minister

He also deemed money laundering and the Bangladeshi currency losing its value as two challenges

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 01:41 pm
Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, a career diplomat and a former foreign minister, is now brought back in the role of finance minister in Sheikh Hasina&#039;s new cabinet.
Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, a career diplomat and a former foreign minister, is now brought back in the role of finance minister in Sheikh Hasina's new cabinet.

The finance ministry alone cannot control the price hike of commodities and will need to work in coordination with the commerce ministry to bring them down, the newly-appointed Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said.

"The Ministry of Finance alone cannot control the prices of goods, we will work in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce. Time is needed to control commodity prices during Ramadan. Not all crises will disappear overnight," the minister said while speaking to journalists at the secretariat on Sunday (14 January).

He also deemed money laundering and the Bangladeshi currency losing its value as two challenges.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Let's see what can be done in this regard, there are challenges, give us some time," he added. 

Earlier in the day, the newly appointed Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali stepped into his office with pressing economic and financial challenges demanding immediate attention.

To bring the new finance minister up to speed, a joint briefing was prepared by the ministry's four divisions — Finance, Financial Institutions, Internal Resources, and Economic Relations.

Despite Bangladesh's economic growth over the past 15 years, the new minister faces significant challenges ahead.

These include tackling money laundering, recovering huge non-performing loans, enhancing revenue generation, and ensuring transparency in project expenditures.

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali already informed the finance division officials that he plans to be at the office early in the day.

Utilising information and feedback, the minister intends to formulate necessary plans to steer the economy back on track.

The Finance Division's briefing for the minister will highlight the challenges hindering control over inflation, declining foreign exchange reserves, and maintaining exchange rate stability.

An official from the macroeconomic department of the Finance Division told The Business Standard that Finance Division Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder will provide the minister with a comprehensive briefing on the apparent challenges and weaknesses of the economy and the context in which the current situation has unfolded.

"The finance division will brief the minister on its strategies to tame inflation, and provide information regarding the factors contributing to the budget deficit, as well as updates on the exchange rate and foreign currency," said the official.

The Financial Institutions Division will present the initiatives to amend various laws in banking reform and the current trend of default loans. 

The banking secretary will brief the new minister about the time-bound action plan signed by the Bangladesh Bank with the banks to bring down the non-performing loans of the state-owned banks under 10% by 2026.

eholders to gather insights from as many perspectives as possible." 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Bangladesh Economic Situation / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

5h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

1h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

2h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

16h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

5h | Videos