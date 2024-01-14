Papon resigns as Beximco Pharma MD to join cabinet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 12:47 pm

Nazmul Hassan Paponwas elected from Kishoreganj-6 constituency

Nazmul Hassan Paponwas elected from Kishoreganj-6 constituency

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 12:47 pm
File photo of Nazmul Hassan Papon, MP.
File photo of Nazmul Hassan Papon, MP.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Nazmul Hassan Papon MP has resigned from his position to join the newly formed cabinet. 

He also resigned as a director of the company, Beximco Pharma informed investors through the Dhaka Stock Exchange's website on Sunday (14 January).

Papon was elected from Kishoreganj-6 constituency.

Nazmul Hassan Papon took oath as a cabinet member at Bangabhaban and was given the responsibility of youth and sports ministry on Thursday (11 January).

Regarding his first role as minister, Nazmul Hasan Papon said, "Assuming the responsibilities of a minister feels gratifying. The Prime Minister has assigned new duties, bringing forth new experiences. Having been associated with the private sector, I now bear the responsibility of the public sector. I am committed to comprehending the work."

Addressing inquiries about his continuation as the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), he said, "The responsibilities of the minister do not impact my position as the BCB president. Historically, ministers have held the position of BCB president. This practice is common in other countries as well. Moreover, my term as BCB president has only one year left. I am also involved in various committees of the ICC, serving as the chairman of some. I will strive to fulfill my responsibilities at BCB within this year."

Article 147 of the Constitution of Bangladesh states, 'No person appointed or serving as a Minister, Minister of State or Deputy Minister of the Government shall hold any position of profit or salaried position or rank or shall participate in the management or management of any company, association or institution for profit.'

Apart from the ministers, this section of the Constitution also applies to the President, Prime Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Supreme Court Judge, Auditor General and Controller, Election Commissioner and members of the Public Works Commission.

Nazmul Hassan Papon / Bangladesh National Election

