No need to ponder over Dr Yunus: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 09:26 pm

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said it is pointless to ponder over Dr Muhammad Yunus as he does not think about the welfare of countrymen.

Referring to the letter sent by 40 world leaders over Dr Yunus, Quader said, "There is no need to think about him or people who do not think about Bangladesh."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks at a meeting after a food distribution programme in the capital's Gendaria on Thursday (16 March).

Pointing out that Dr Yunus is not there to cater to the needs of the people of Bangladesh, he said, "He thinks about the world and its losses but doesn't prioritise the needs of Bangladesh. So, why should we bother thinking about someone like that?" 

"He (Yunus) was not found during any crisis or disaster that took place in Bangladesh," he added.

"Though Muhammad Yunus is an honourable citizen of the country, he has dishonoured himself with his actions. We have never found this man participate in the joys and sorrows of the people of our country," he added.

The event was organised by AL relief and social affairs sub-committee at Anjuman Mufidul Islam Orphanage on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birthday and the National Children's Day to be observed tomorrow.
 

