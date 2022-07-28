Nepal-Bangladesh JEC meeting on harnessing of water resources kicks off in Kathmandu

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 07:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The sixth meeting of the Nepal-Bangladesh Joint Expert Committee (JEC) on "Harnessing of Water Resources and Mitigation of Floods and Flood Damages" has commence on Thursday (28 July) in Kathmandu.

Kabir Bin Anwar, senior secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources of Government of Bangladesh led the Bangladesh delegation while Sagar Kumar Rai, secretary for Water Resources of Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Nepal led the Nepalese delegation, reads a press release.

The meeting discussed issues related to joint collaboration in the development, management and harnessing of water resources, irrigation as well as mitigating of floods in the region.

The two sides stressed on the importance of sharing the real time hydro-meteorological data for flood forecasting as well as basin-wide management of common rivers and to initiate joint venture projects on water resources management.

To carry out joint studies and research on harnessing water resources, mitigating floods and flood damage the meeting decided to hold the first meeting of the Joint Technical Study Team (JTST) in Dhaka in September 2022.

The next meeting of JEC is expected to be held in Dhaka.

Upon arrival on Wednesday, Senior Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar called on the Nepalese Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal.

The delegation is expected to visit some of the hydropower projects in Nepal during the visit.

