Ensuring success of river protection projects vital

The success of the river protection projects that are being taken up is imperative. These initiatives aim to address the root causes of the deterioration of rivers. Therefore, a dedicated and meticulous approach to their execution is essential.

Recently, a concept known as Environmental Justice has emerged. This concept entails the inclusive involvement of all relevant stakeholders. A project's triumph hinges upon the engagement of individuals knowledgeable about the river and its ecosystem, those with analytical insights, inhabitants residing on both banks of the river, university teachers, journalists, and river users. To this end, robust project monitoring assumes paramount importance. It is noteworthy that our nation's approach to project implementation monitoring lacks the comprehensiveness advocated for.

To rescue the rivers, the World Bank survey encapsulates comprehensive solutions. The extensive report identifies myriad challenges. However, the true potential lies not merely in documentation but in proper implementation.

Ainun Nishat is a water resource and climate change specialist