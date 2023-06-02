7th meeting of Bangladesh-Nepal Joint Expert Committee held

The 7th meeting of Bangladesh-Nepal Joint Expert Committee (JEC) at Water Resources Secretary Level was held in Dhaka on 30 May.

The Bangladesh side was led by Nazmul Ahsan, secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources of Bangladesh, and the Nepali side was led by Gopal Prasad Sigdel, secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation of Nepal, reads a press release.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere to discuss various issues of mutual interest including joint collaboration in the development and management of water resources, sharing of knowledge and experience in irrigation water management of both countries, joint studies on climate change, joint research, and studies on harnessing water resources and mitigating floods and flood damages, basin-wide management of water resources, capacity building through knowledge sharing and exchange of experiences within the professionals of both the countries in the water resources sector.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Nepal and Bangladesh in the meeting on 'Sharing of Real-time Hydro-meteorological Data and Information for Flood Forecasting and Warning'.

According to the MoU, Nepal would provide real time flood related data and information for five years. By implementing the MoU Bangladesh would be able to provide flood forecasts with longer lead time to save more lives and properties of the people of Bangladesh.

The Nepal team leader invited the Bangladesh team leader and his delegation to visit Nepal at a mutually convenient date for the next JEC meeting.