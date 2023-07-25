PM Hasina offers Nepal use of Payra port

Bangladesh

UNB
25 July, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 12:34 pm

Related News

PM Hasina offers Nepal use of Payra port

PM Hasina said Bangladesh is developing its Sayedpur airport as a regional hub to extend the connectivity in the region.

UNB
25 July, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 12:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered Nepal the use of its newly constructed Payra port during a meeting with her Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

The two visiting ministers met at the newly opened Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room in the FAO Headquarters on the sideline of the UN Food Systems Summit. Both leaders are in Rome to attend the summit.

In the meeting, PM Hasina offered Nepal the use of the Payra port, said Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen while briefing reporters.

"Bangladesh has already opened the Chalna and Chittagong ports for Nepal. Nepal can use the newly constructed Payra port as well," Momen quoted her as telling Dahal.

PM Hasina said Bangladesh is developing its Sayedpur airport as a regional hub to extend the connectivity in the region.

The Nepalese premier commended the development of Bangladesh under the successful leadership of PM Hasina, said Momen.

"You are a leader of our region," Momen quoted him as saying.

He said there is a huge scope for hydroelectricity generation in Nepal.

In this context, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will take steps to import renewable energy particularly hydroelectricity after the first trilateral power trade from Nepal to Bangladesh through India for 40MW of power starts.

Dahal mentioned that many Nepalese students are pursuing their studies in Bangladesh.    

Top News

PM Hasina / Bangladesh-Nepal ties / Payra Port / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

1d | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

2h | TBS Career
World is entering into the flying taxi era

World is entering into the flying taxi era

2h | TBS World
Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

18h | TBS Insight
Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up