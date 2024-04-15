Narsingdi UP member shot dead in broad daylight

A local Union Parishad member was shot dead by a group of men at the Pakuria Bazar in Madhabdi upazila of Narsingdi district on Monday (15 April).

The deceased was identified as Rubel Ahmed alias Rubel, member of ward-8 of Amdia Union Parishad, hailing from Bhuiyam village.

Quoting locals, Fazle Rabbi, Sub-inspector of Madhabdi Police Station, said a group of men, riding in a private car, intercepted Rubel when he was heading towards his house around 1:45 pm by a motorbike and opened fire at him.

When Rubel fell from the motorbike, they slit Rubel's throat and fled the scene, he added.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue.

Rubel had conflicts with his rival Emrul in the Union Parishad election and police suspect there might be some connection of his political rivalry with the murder.

