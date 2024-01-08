6 of a family burnt in Narsingdi fire

Representational Image
Representational Image

Six members of a family, including children and a woman, suffered burn injuries in an explosion apparently from a gas pipeline leak in Narsingdi's Madhabdi early Monday.

The injured are Shamim Mia, 40, his wife Aklima Begum, 35, their daughters Sanjida, 18, and Ria Moni, 9, and Shamim's elder brother Ghaffar Mia, 44, and younger brother Rashid Mia, 32.

The incident took place at a house in Gadairchar area of Nuralapur Union of Sadar Upazila around 3 am on Monday.

The victims were first taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. Later, they were transferred to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for better treatment.

According to locals, a person named Manik Mia of Algi area has been illegally connecting gas to various houses in the area for a long time.

Recently, Manik Mia has given an illegal connection to the house of a woman named Bilkis through the drain next to Shamim Mia's house.

Md Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Madhabadi Police Station, said that the initial investigation seems to have caused the fire due to the explosion of gas leakage in the pipe.

"Action will be taken against the perpetrators upon the complaint," he added.

fire / Narsingdi

