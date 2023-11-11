PM to inaugurate largest urea fertiliser plant in Narsingdi tomorrow

Bangladesh

UNB
11 November, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 09:42 pm

A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the Ghorashal Urea Fertilizer Plant, the largest urea fertiliser plant in South-East Asia, on Sunday morning at 11am in Narsingdi.

According to sources from the Ministry of Industries, the initiative was taken by the government on 24 October 2018, to build an environmentally friendly and modern fertilizer plant with high efficiency and power sustainability.

The construction work for the project commenced on 10 March 2020. The project is under the supervision of CC7 Seven, a Chinese company, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited, a Japanese contracting firm. Although the construction was initially expected to conclude in December 2023, it has been completed two months ahead of schedule. The total expenditure for this project, built on 110 acres of land, is estimated at Tk15,500 crore.

The annual production capacity of this plant is approximately 1 million tonnes, capable of producing 2,800 tonnes of urea daily.

According to the Ministry of Industries, the plant is expected to reduce the country's dependence on imported sand and contribute significantly to meeting the domestic demand.

Once operational, the fertiliser plant is expected to provide direct and indirect employment for about 30,000 people. In preparation for the prime minister's visit, strict security measures have been taken, including the installation of over a hundred CCTV cameras around the inauguration venue and the surrounding areas.

This inauguration, coupled with the public gathering at the venue and Narsingdi city, has generated widespread enthusiasm among the people of the Narayanganj district. The event marks a significant milestone in the region's development and is poised to enhance the country's self-reliance in fertiliser production.

